RECIPE: Mexican beer mussel pot
A fast way to feed a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled and trebled. Serve it with tortillas to mop up all that boozy sauce
13 June 2018 - 14:58
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 large onion, chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) olive or avocado oil
2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 red chilli, seeded and chopped
1 red and 1 green pepper, cored and chopped
1 x 400g can Mexican-style tomatoes
340ml beer (Corona is good)
Salt and pepper
1.5kg fresh mussels
Handful fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra for garnish
Method:
- In a large pot from which you can serve, fry onion in oil till soft.
- Add garlic, chilli and peppers and fry till soft.
- Add tomatoes, beer and seasoning. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until reduced and thickened.
- Add the mussels. Bring to boil then remove from heat and discard unopened mussels.
- Serve sprinkled with coriander, with Mexican tortillas/flatbreads to mop up the juices.