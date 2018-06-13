Food

RECIPE: Mexican beer mussel pot

A fast way to feed a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled and trebled. Serve it with tortillas to mop up all that boozy sauce

13 June 2018 - 14:58 By Hilary Biller
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) olive or avocado oil

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

1 red and 1 green pepper, cored and chopped

1 x 400g can Mexican-style tomatoes

340ml beer (Corona is good)

Salt and pepper

1.5kg fresh mussels

Handful fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra for garnish

Method:

  1. In a large pot from which you can serve, fry onion in oil till soft.
  2. Add garlic, chilli and peppers and fry till soft.
  3. Add tomatoes, beer and seasoning. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until reduced and thickened.
  4. Add the mussels. Bring to boil then remove from heat and discard unopened mussels.
  5. Serve sprinkled with coriander, with Mexican tortillas/flatbreads to mop up the juices.

