RECIPE: Vegetarian beer & brie parcels

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

45ml (3 tbsp) butter

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 punnet white button mushrooms, sliced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

85ml (⅓ cup) beer

85ml (⅓ cup) walnuts, toasted

400g readymade puff pastry, thawed but cold

2 wedges brie cheese, cold

1 egg, lightly beaten

Method:

Heat the butter and oil in a pan and fry the spring onions and onion until softened. Add mushrooms and thyme and cook until mushrooms release liquid. Season, add the beer and increase the heat. Cook until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat, stir in the nuts and cool completely. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry and cut into 4 equal squares. Cut each wedge of brie in half horizontally and place a piece in the centre of each pastry square. Divide the mushroom mixture between the squares, placing on top of the cheese. Fold pastry corners up to meet on top and pinch the edges with a little water to seal. Place on a baking tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more (can be made ahead of time). When ready to prepare, preheat the oven to 200°C, brush pastries with beaten egg and bake until golden brown and puffed up — about 10-15 minutes.

Cook's note: You can use phyllo pastry instead of puff pastry. Brush each sheet with melted butter, cut sheets in half and use 3-4 layers per parcel. Twist to enclose the filling, brush with extra butter and chill before baking.