RECIPE: Vegetarian beer & brie parcels
Serve these posh cheese-and-mushroom pies with a crisp salad as a starter or a light meal
13 June 2018 - 14:57
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
45ml (3 tbsp) butter
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
2 spring onions, finely chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 punnet white button mushrooms, sliced
3 sprigs fresh thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
85ml (⅓ cup) beer
85ml (⅓ cup) walnuts, toasted
400g readymade puff pastry, thawed but cold
2 wedges brie cheese, cold
1 egg, lightly beaten
Method:
- Heat the butter and oil in a pan and fry the spring onions and onion until softened.
- Add mushrooms and thyme and cook until mushrooms release liquid.
- Season, add the beer and increase the heat. Cook until almost all the liquid has evaporated.
- Remove from heat, stir in the nuts and cool completely.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry and cut into 4 equal squares.
- Cut each wedge of brie in half horizontally and place a piece in the centre of each pastry square.
- Divide the mushroom mixture between the squares, placing on top of the cheese.
- Fold pastry corners up to meet on top and pinch the edges with a little water to seal.
- Place on a baking tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more (can be made ahead of time).
- When ready to prepare, preheat the oven to 200°C, brush pastries with beaten egg and bake until golden brown and puffed up — about 10-15 minutes.
Cook's note: You can use phyllo pastry instead of puff pastry. Brush each sheet with melted butter, cut sheets in half and use 3-4 layers per parcel. Twist to enclose the filling, brush with extra butter and chill before baking.