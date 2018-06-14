Food

RECIPE: Popcorn chicken

Golden nuggets of deliciousness

14 June 2018 - 12:48 By Hilary Biller
Image: Toby Murphy

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

6 chicken-breast fillets

500ml (2 cups) buttermilk

10ml (2 tsp) salt

180g (1½ cups) flour

10ml (2 tsp) onion powder

15ml (1 tbsp) cajun spice powder

5ml (1 tsp) cayenne pepper

7.5ml (1½ tsp) dried oregano

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

Pepper

Oil for deep-frying

Method:

  1. Cut the chicken-breast fillets into small equal-sized cubes. Pour the buttermilk over them, mix the salt through and set aside to stand for an hour.
  2. In a large plastic bag combine the flour, onion powder, cajun spice, cayenne pepper, oregano, turmeric and pepper. Toss to mix.
  3. In a deep pot preheat the oil for deep frying.
  4. When hot enough that a cube of bread browns in seconds, take one quarter of the chicken cubes out of the buttermilk and  dip  into the seasoned flour.
  5. Carefully drop individual pieces of chicken into the hot oil. Fry till golden brown on all sides, remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
  6. Continue with the remaining chicken. Serve warm.

