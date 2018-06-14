RECIPE: Popcorn chicken
Golden nuggets of deliciousness
14 June 2018 - 12:48
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
6 chicken-breast fillets
500ml (2 cups) buttermilk
10ml (2 tsp) salt
180g (1½ cups) flour
10ml (2 tsp) onion powder
15ml (1 tbsp) cajun spice powder
5ml (1 tsp) cayenne pepper
7.5ml (1½ tsp) dried oregano
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
Pepper
Oil for deep-frying
Method:
- Cut the chicken-breast fillets into small equal-sized cubes. Pour the buttermilk over them, mix the salt through and set aside to stand for an hour.
- In a large plastic bag combine the flour, onion powder, cajun spice, cayenne pepper, oregano, turmeric and pepper. Toss to mix.
- In a deep pot preheat the oil for deep frying.
- When hot enough that a cube of bread browns in seconds, take one quarter of the chicken cubes out of the buttermilk and dip into the seasoned flour.
- Carefully drop individual pieces of chicken into the hot oil. Fry till golden brown on all sides, remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
- Continue with the remaining chicken. Serve warm.