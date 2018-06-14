Vino with a knock-out view: 3 of Cape Towns best wine bars

1. 14 STORIES, SUNSQUARE CAPE TOWN CITY BOWL

Situated on the – yup you guessed it – 14th floor of Tsogo Sun's SunSquare Hotel, this rooftop bar offers some of the best sunset views in the city centre with vistas stretching from Kloof Nek to the harbour.

Tsogo Sun’s regional sommelier Georgio Meletiou has put together a knockout wine list, with 14 bubblies, 14 reds and 14 whites. The focus is on approachable wines that won’t break the bank, but also look out for the handful of aged and auction wines on offer. The list changes regularly, making a repeat visit essential.