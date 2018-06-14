Vino with a knock-out view: 3 of Cape Towns best wine bars
What better way is there to enjoy a glass of your favourite wine than while admiring the picturesque Cape Town landscape? Here are three of our favourite wine bars with a view
1. 14 STORIES, SUNSQUARE CAPE TOWN CITY BOWL
Situated on the – yup you guessed it – 14th floor of Tsogo Sun's SunSquare Hotel, this rooftop bar offers some of the best sunset views in the city centre with vistas stretching from Kloof Nek to the harbour.
Tsogo Sun’s regional sommelier Georgio Meletiou has put together a knockout wine list, with 14 bubblies, 14 reds and 14 whites. The focus is on approachable wines that won’t break the bank, but also look out for the handful of aged and auction wines on offer. The list changes regularly, making a repeat visit essential.
2. HARALD'S BAR & TERRACE, PARK INN BY RADISSON, FORESHORE
Hidden away down in the Foreshore, the Park Inn hotel is home to something that’s a bit of a local secret: Harald’s Bar & Terrace. Popular with local office workers for after-5pm drinks, this 11th-floor venue is more laid-back than most rooftop bars, with a well-priced menu and wine list to match.
The wines are focused on larger estates, not hidden gems, but the pocket-friendly prices and great views make Harald’s well worth a visit. The menu of easy-going pub fare is equally well priced, making for a good end-of-the-month option.
3. THE WILLASTON BAR, SILO HOTEL
Named for the first grain ship to set sail from the grain silos now transformed into the city’s most talked about hotel and museum complex, The Willaston Bar in the luxe Silo Hotel is the perfect place for a romantic date night.
It’s a stylish spot, and while the geometric windows show off superb sunset views over the city, the velvet sofas and teal barstools made of soft Italian leather will encourage you to settle in for the evening.
Though the affable barmen shake up a fine Martini, the wine list is worth exploring. You’ll find an excellent selection of local and international estates here, with a globetrotting selection by the glass. Prices are higher than many other hotel bars, but the experience is worth the extra spend. No reservations are taken, so arrive early to get a good seat.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za