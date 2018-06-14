Whatever your dad's fave tipple, here's the best bottle to buy this Father’s Day
From wine and rum to whisky and craft beer, we've picked the perfect drinks to gift your dad this Father's Day
When it comes to saying thanks to dad, giving him yet another tie or a pack of golf balls just doesn’t quite feel right. As the co-owner of Parkhurst’s Dry Dock Liquor (and a father himself), Martin Pienaar knows all about the best bottles to spoil dad this Father’s Day.
Here are his suggestions:
FOR THE WHISKY LOVER
“Bains is a South African whisky that has won the World’s Best Single Grain Whisky, and the brand’s master distiller, Andy Watts, has won the distiller of the year award, plus it’s really accessible in terms of price.”
FOR THE WINE LOVER
Martin says you can’t go wrong with a Pinot Noir. “The best ones are coming from the Hemel en Aarde Valley in Hermanus, and I think the best of them is the Bouchard Finlayson Galpin Peak Pinot Noir. From a taste perspective, it’s smooth, delicious and perfect for drinking at any time of day and year.”
FOR THE GIN LOVER
“Blossom & Hops Gin is special because it’s infused with hops and lime blossom. It pairs really well with everything from citrus to cucumber and rosemary, and really anything else you can think of. Perfect for the discerning gin lover.”
FOR THE BEER LOVER
“There are so many great bespoke craft beers available now. Whereas people once just drank lager, we now have the opportunity to express ourselves by being ‘an IPA guy,’ or ‘a pilsner guy’.”
With this in mind, Martin recommends the Innis & Gunn Mixed Pack or, if you’re after something really special, the Innis & Gunn Maple and Thistle or Vintage bottles.
FOR THE RUM LOVER
“Rum is definitely on the up, and we believe that in a few years’ time rum will be just as popular as gin is right now. Don Papa Rum is an incredible rum from the Philippines and it’s designed for sipping – it’s not the kind of rum that you drink with Coca-Cola!” Tasting deliciously like Rum and Raisin ice cream, Dom Papa Rum is truly unique.
