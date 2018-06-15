Great vibe, great food: Joburg's best spots to watch the World Cup

TROYEVILLE HOTEL

If you are into Portuguese food and a good place to stay the night (if you’ve had one too many) the Troyeville Hotel has a charmingly down-to-earth, but fun vibe.

Outside of its four-star rooms, it’s a warm and welcoming place to feast on anything Portuguese. Although the views of the streets below don’t have conventional beauty, visitors will experience the hustle of the Joburg lifestyle which can be interesting to watch. The online reviews show a high regard for the food, atmosphere and staff.

Watch the first Portugal game there on Friday, June 15 at 8pm. Troyeville Hotel is on Albertina Sisulu Rd, Troyeville, 011-402-7709.

CHE ARGENTINE GRILL

For the most authentic Argentinean food in Joburg, matched with a great industrial space complete with winter-friendly fires, Che Argentine will be the best spot to watch Argentina’s Lionel Messi use his golden boot.