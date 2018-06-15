Great vibe, great food: Joburg's best spots to watch the World Cup
Most of us don’t need an excuse for a drunken celebration. Well, we’re in luck, thanks to Fifa. Here are Jozi's best bars to stumble into before, during or after any game
TROYEVILLE HOTEL
If you are into Portuguese food and a good place to stay the night (if you’ve had one too many) the Troyeville Hotel has a charmingly down-to-earth, but fun vibe.
Outside of its four-star rooms, it’s a warm and welcoming place to feast on anything Portuguese. Although the views of the streets below don’t have conventional beauty, visitors will experience the hustle of the Joburg lifestyle which can be interesting to watch. The online reviews show a high regard for the food, atmosphere and staff.
Watch the first Portugal game there on Friday, June 15 at 8pm. Troyeville Hotel is on Albertina Sisulu Rd, Troyeville, 011-402-7709.
CHE ARGENTINE GRILL
For the most authentic Argentinean food in Joburg, matched with a great industrial space complete with winter-friendly fires, Che Argentine will be the best spot to watch Argentina’s Lionel Messi use his golden boot.
Situated in the trendy hub of Maboneng district, Che Argentine Grill bagged an award in the Best Steakhouse category of the 2016 Eat Out Mercedes Benz Best Everyday Eateries.
Go hungry and eat steak.
Watch the first Argentina match on Saturday, June 16 at 3pm. Che Argentine Grill is at 303 Fox St, Jeppestown, Johannesburg, 011-614-0264.
SCHWABINGER STUBEN
Traditional German cuisine and filled with authentic German spirit and, of course, an assortment of beers.
On nights with anything sports-related, the place can get pretty packed. With World Cup season taking over for the next few weeks, the place will ring with German pride – the German team is a top contender for first place. If you’re passing the Randburg area, be sure to check this place out.
Watch the game between Germany and Mexico there on Sunday, June 17 at 5pm. Schwabinger Stuben is at 387 Main Ave, Ferndale, Johannesburg, 011-787-2550.
- For the best bars in Cape Town to watch the World Cup, visit Times Select.