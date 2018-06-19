Smartphones & sustainable seafood: Cape Town menus get tech-savvy

The menu at Bistro Sixteen82 at the Steenberg wine estate in Constantia arrives with a wooden fish with dangling paper QR codes.

After scanning the codes using the Abalobi 'Hook to Cook' app on your Smartphone, you can read the whole story of the fish on the menu: the fisherman who caught it, bait and fishing methods, the boat used and the fish itself.

It’s a beautifully put together app devoted to the sustainability of the fish and of the small-scale fishing industry. The programme behind it empowers those who have relied on fishing for their livelihood for generations, using sustainable linefishing methods from small boats.