Food

RECIPE: Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce

This has to be the easiest dipping sauce ever - it can be whipped up in the microwave in two minutes!

20 June 2018 - 14:44 By Hilary Biller
Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce.
Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce.
Image: Craig Scott

Chicken:

1kg chicken wings 

85ml (⅓ cup) runny honey

85ml (⅓ cup) oyster sauce

3 star anise

Sauce:

85ml (⅓ cup) Tabasco Pepper Sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) butter

15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) Worcester sauce

Salt to taste

Method:

  1. Place the wings  in a baking dish in a single layer. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes, turning halfway.
  2. Combine the honey, oyster sauce and star anise. Stir well, pour over the chicken  wings  and bake for 20 minutes or until crispy, turning halfway through the cooking process.
  3. Combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a glass bowl and microwave on medium for 2 minutes. Stir sauce and serve in a dipping bowl with the warm chicken wings  — and plenty of serviettes!

Most read

  1. Queen Fitness on 7 ways to beat the winter exercise slump Health & Sex
  2. Guys, sometimes it seems you're actually asking us to swipe left Health & Sex
  3. Flights increased as Victoria Falls grows in popularity Travel
  4. OPINION | Marrying white doesn't make you any less black Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Men shouldn't feel entitled to 'dabble' outside of their ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X