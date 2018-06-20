RECIPE: Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce
This has to be the easiest dipping sauce ever - it can be whipped up in the microwave in two minutes!
Chicken:
1kg chicken wings
85ml (⅓ cup) runny honey
85ml (⅓ cup) oyster sauce
3 star anise
Sauce:
85ml (⅓ cup) Tabasco Pepper Sauce
45ml (3 tbsp) butter
15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
5ml (1 tsp) Worcester sauce
Salt to taste
Method:
- Place the wings in a baking dish in a single layer. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes, turning halfway.
- Combine the honey, oyster sauce and star anise. Stir well, pour over the chicken wings and bake for 20 minutes or until crispy, turning halfway through the cooking process.
- Combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a glass bowl and microwave on medium for 2 minutes. Stir sauce and serve in a dipping bowl with the warm chicken wings — and plenty of serviettes!