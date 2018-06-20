SA eatery makes triumphant return to World's 50 Best Restaurants list

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is one of the most influential and prestigious culinary rankings around. So when the Academy behind these awards revealed its runner's up list as a teaser to announcing 2018's big winners, stomachs dropped: no South African restaurant had cracked the nod.

Had La Colombe and The Test Kitchen, which ranked 73rd and 76th respectively in 2017, dropped off the list completely? Could it be possible that no local restaurant would be represented this year?

We didn’t have to wait long to have our fears assuaged. Last night in Bilboa, Spain, culinary captains from five continents gathered to find out which eateries would be named The World's 50 Best — and The Test Kitchen made the list.

The Cape Town favourite was ranked at number 50 and, as the only eatery on the continent to make the list, it had the honour of being named The Best Restaurant in Africa, too.