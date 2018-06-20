Where to get an authetic taste of Lebanon in Cape Town

The best way to get a sense of a country is through its food, and Rafael is a persuasive reason to plan a trip to Lebanon.

The bright corner cafe on Sea Point’s Main Road is the newest sibling to co­ffee shops Mischu and Byblos owned by Mikhael and Angelic Bou Rjeily. Perfecting the art of co­ffee has been their focus until now, but they decided it was finally time to share the flavours they grew up with.

“Being Lebanese, food is a big part of your life,” says Angelic. “It’s such a unique cuisine. There are Mediterranean dishes in common with neighbouring countries, like hummus, but everyone makes it their own way.”

The flavours are Eastern Mediterranean, fresh, light and healthy, with lots of lemon, olives, fresh herbs and spices. “I grew up eating like this. For me, it’s a matter of reviving childhood memories,” says Mikhael on how they developed the menu.

Man’oushe flatbreads in several variations are the staple breakfast of Lebanese village life. The simplest is spread with zesty zaatar, (a blend of dried thyme, sesame seeds and sumac). Thin, crispy and very moreish, man’oushe is a light and satisfying snack eaten with dollops of homemade labneh (strained yoghurt), tomato, cucumber and mint, or a handful of olives.