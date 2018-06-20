Food

Recipes

World Cup snacks: 5 easy recipes for mouthwatering chicken wings

Soccer fans may come to blows about the best wings on the field, but they'll all agree that these are the best ones to eat while watching the big game

21 June 2018 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
Chicken wings are always a winner when served with a beer or two.
Image: 123RF/Photodeti

RECIPE: Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing

This pocket-friendly dish feeds a crowd making it perfect for laid-back entertaining, says TV chef Justine Drake
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPE: Honey hot wings

Sweet and spicy is a great flavour combination - especially when it comes to chicken wings
Lifestyle
11 days ago

RECIPE: Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce

This has to be the easiest dipping sauce ever - it can be whipped up in the microwave in two minutes!
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

RECIPE: Ginger beer & honey chicken wings

These sticky chicken wings are served with a creamy chilli and lime yoghurt sauce for dipping - yum!
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Spicy lime chicken wings

Seasoned with a simple homemade spice rub, these baked chicken wings would go down a treat with a cold beer
Lifestyle
2 years ago

