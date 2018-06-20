Register
Food
Recipes
World Cup snacks: 5 easy recipes for mouthwatering chicken wings
Soccer fans may come to blows about the best wings on the field, but they'll all agree that these are the best ones to eat while watching the big game
21 June 2018 - 00:00
By Staff reporter
Chicken wings are always a winner when served with a beer or two.
Image:
123RF/Photodeti
RECIPE: Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing
This pocket-friendly dish feeds a crowd making it perfect for laid-back entertaining, says TV chef Justine Drake
Lifestyle
6 months ago
RECIPE: Honey hot wings
Sweet and spicy is a great flavour combination - especially when it comes to chicken wings
Lifestyle
11 days ago
RECIPE: Crispy chicken wings with Buffalo sauce
This has to be the easiest dipping sauce ever - it can be whipped up in the microwave in two minutes!
Lifestyle
10 hours ago
RECIPE: Ginger beer & honey chicken wings
These sticky chicken wings are served with a creamy chilli and lime yoghurt sauce for dipping - yum!
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Spicy lime chicken wings
Seasoned with a simple homemade spice rub, these baked chicken wings would go down a treat with a cold beer
Lifestyle
2 years ago
