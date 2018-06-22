Restaurant Reviews
Cape Town cafes that rival Parisian pâtissières with their sweet treats
Kit Heathcock discovers a pair of coffee shops in the Mother City where the cakes and pastries on offer are nothing short of edible artworks
KAHVÉ ROAD
Tucked neatly inside Cavendish Square, Kahvé Road is all about the coffee journey and the ethically sourced coffee, but it’s the pâtisserie counter that lures you in: lavish jewels of confectionery that make it impossible to choose.
First, we had a beautiful chocolate-robed espresso dome filled with a light espresso sponge and rich mousse on a shortbread and cocoa nib base, then the decadent dark chocolate cheesecake on a brownie base.
We ended with chocolate chip waffles with tonka bean ice cream and moreish shards of chilli and peach white chocolate.
Made in the central kitchen in Woodstock, the patisserie is beautifully crafted from real ingredients and is worth braving the mall for, even if you’re not shopping.
COCO SAFAR
Coco Safar brings a patina of urban luxury and artisan activity to the newly revamped and glitzy Artem centre on Sea Point Main Road. Grouped around the cafe, its coffee roastery, chocolaterie, microbrewery and gelateria produce all the specialist elements of the offering.
After tasting the ice creams and voting the dulce balsamic gelato our favourite, we went the savoury patisserie route, enjoying a Brioche Florentine (baked egg and spinach inside a light brioche bread), leek and potato galette, and a lovely tomato, feta and basil turnover in millefeuille pastry.
Halaal-certified and proudly South African, the coffee shop also serves breakfast and lunch. We zeroed in on the gorgeous chocolate creations together with deep, smooth Petra coffee.
Finally, we gave in to the temptation of the sweet counter and shared a well-named Chocolate Decadent, a rich confection of cake, chocolate mousse and orange blossom ganache served with Earl Grey sorbet, along with a naturally decaffeinated Colombia La Serriana from the à la carte coffee selection.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za