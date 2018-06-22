Cape Town cafes that rival Parisian pâtissières with their sweet treats

First, we had a beautiful chocolate-robed espresso dome filled with a light espresso sponge and rich mousse on a shortbread and cocoa nib base, then the decadent dark chocolate cheesecake on a brownie base.

We ended with chocolate chip waffles with tonka bean ice cream and moreish shards of chilli and peach white chocolate.

Made in the central kitchen in Woodstock, the patisserie is beautifully crafted from real ingredients and is worth braving the mall for, even if you’re not shopping.

COCO SAFAR

Coco Safar brings a patina of urban luxury and artisan activity to the newly revamped and glitzy Artem centre on Sea Point Main Road. Grouped around the cafe, its coffee roastery, chocolaterie, microbrewery and gelateria produce all the specialist elements of the offering.

After tasting the ice creams and voting the dulce balsamic gelato our favourite, we went the savoury patisserie route, enjoying a Brioche Florentine (baked egg and spinach inside a light brioche bread), leek and potato galette, and a lovely tomato, feta and basil turnover in millefeuille pastry.