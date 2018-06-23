An insider reveals how the World's 50 Best Restaurants are selected

Capetonian Tamsin Snyman is a member of the Academy responsible for releasing the highly-influential World's 50 Best Restaurants list each year. She tells us more about what goes into to choosing the globe's top eateries

Capetonian Tamsin Snyman is a member of the Academy responsible for releasing the highly-influential World's 50 Best Restaurants list each year. She tells us more about what goes into to choosing the globe's top eateries