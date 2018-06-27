Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook will include 'Twitter's banana bread' recipe

After a year of trying to perfect the recipe for her sophomore cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, it appears as "Twitter's Banana Bread."

Apparently, the secret to her recipe is a box of vanilla instant pudding mix.

Other recipes include Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bake, French Onion Soup with Croissant Croutons, Grilled Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches, Philly French Dip, Roasted Butternut, Pomegranate Salad and Pad Thai Carbonara.

Within less than 24 hours of the book being listed for pre-order on Amazon, Cravings was the No. 1 bestseller as of Tuesday.

Cravings: Hungry for More releases September 18.