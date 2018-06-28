Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
Fashion & Beauty
The Edit
Home & Gardening
Travel
Books
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
8 sensational side dishes to serve at your next braai
Bored with serving the same old coleslaw and potato salad? Try these recipes for deliciously different braai sides
28 June 2018 - 12:27
By Staff reporter
RECIPES: 3 easy toppings for braaied sweetcorn
Elevate grilled mielies to gourmet heights with a Chipotle and lime, Parmesan and pesto or Asian-inspired topping
Lifestyle
4 months ago
RECIPE: Jan Braai's ultimate potato potjie
This vegetarian potjie is a crowd-pleasing braai side that's packed with punchy Mediterranean flavours
Lifestyle
6 months ago
RECIPE: Easy olive & feta focaccia
Who knew making homemade bread was so simple?
Lifestyle
3 hours ago
RECIPE: Barley & broccoli salad
This filling salad would be perfect for a packed lunch
Lifestyle
8 months ago
RECIPE: Roasted sweet potato chips with coriander yoghurt dip
This spicy snack would go down well with a craft beer
Lifestyle
4 months ago
RECIPE: Korean pickled & fresh vegetable salad
This Asian salad is a riot of colours, textures and flavours
Lifestyle
4 days ago
RECIPE: Zesty 5-bean salad
Rich in carbohydrates and protein, this salad can be made a day in advance and left in the fridge to marinate and absorb the flavours
Lifestyle
1 month ago
RECIPE: Yoghurt-stuffed grilled mushrooms topped with pesto
These flavour-packed mushrooms make an easy starter or side dish when you're entertaining
Lifestyle
3 years ago
Most read
Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 BET Awards
Fashion & Beauty
Why break-ups are so hard & how to cope with them
Health & Sex
BET Award-winner Sjava's new-found success has been a long time coming
Lifestyle
5 of the best beauty looks from the 2018 BET Awards
Fashion & Beauty
Can you catch germs from a public toilet seat?
Health & Sex
Latest Videos
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X