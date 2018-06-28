Food

8 sensational side dishes to serve at your next braai

Bored with serving the same old coleslaw and potato salad? Try these recipes for deliciously different braai sides

28 June 2018 - 12:27 By Staff reporter

RECIPES: 3 easy toppings for braaied sweetcorn

Elevate grilled mielies to gourmet heights with a Chipotle and lime, Parmesan and pesto or Asian-inspired topping
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE: Jan Braai's ultimate potato potjie

This vegetarian potjie is a crowd-pleasing braai side that's packed with punchy Mediterranean flavours
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPE: Easy olive & feta focaccia

Who knew making homemade bread was so simple?
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

RECIPE: Barley & broccoli salad

This filling salad would be perfect for a packed lunch
Lifestyle
8 months ago

RECIPE: Roasted sweet potato chips with coriander yoghurt dip

This spicy snack would go down well with a craft beer
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE: Korean pickled & fresh vegetable salad

This Asian salad is a riot of colours, textures and flavours
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE: Zesty 5-bean salad

Rich in carbohydrates and protein, this salad can be made a day in advance and left in the fridge to marinate and absorb the flavours
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE: Yoghurt-stuffed grilled mushrooms topped with pesto

These flavour-packed mushrooms make an easy starter or side dish when you're entertaining
Lifestyle
3 years ago

