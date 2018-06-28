RECIPE: Easy olive & feta focaccia
Who knew making homemade bread was so simple?
28 June 2018 - 11:52
Serves: 8 - 10
Ingredients:
360g (3 cups) flour
10ml (2 tsp) salt
10g (1 sachet) instant dried yeast
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
45ml (3 tbsp) South African extra virgin olive oil plus extra
About 250-300ml warm water
125ml (½ cup) mixed pitted olives
10ml (2 tsp) capers, rinsed
10ml (2 tsp) fresh chopped rosemary
1 clove of garlic, crushed
A generous grinding of black pepper
1 round of feta cheese, cut into blocks
Method:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, yeast and sugar. Mix through.
- Combine the olive oil and warm water and add a little at a time to the flour; bring the dough together using a round-bladed knife. It may not need all the liquid or may require a little extra. A slightly wet dough is better than one that is too dry.
- Knead until smooth and elastic, about five minutes.
- Place in an oiled bag and leave to rise in a warm place till double in size.
- Knock back the dough on a lightly floured surface.
- Knead the olives, capers, rosemary, garlic and pepper into the dough, then fold in the feta without crumbling it too much.
- Press the dough out onto a medium baking pan.
- Cover and allow to rise for 10 minutes.
- Drizzle over a little extra olive oil and bake at 200°C for 20 minutes or until golden brown.