RECIPE: Easy olive & feta focaccia

Who knew making homemade bread was so simple?

28 June 2018 - 11:52 By Hilary Biller
Easy olive and feta focaccia.
Image: Sean Calitz

Serves: 8 - 10

Ingredients:

360g (3 cups) flour

10ml (2 tsp) salt

10g (1 sachet) instant dried yeast

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

45ml (3 tbsp) South African extra virgin olive oil plus extra

About 250-300ml warm water

125ml (½ cup) mixed pitted olives

10ml (2 tsp) capers, rinsed

10ml (2 tsp) fresh chopped rosemary

1 clove of garlic, crushed

A generous grinding of black pepper

1 round of feta cheese, cut into blocks

Method:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, yeast and sugar. Mix through.
  2. Combine the olive oil and warm water and add a little at a time to the flour; bring the dough together using a round-bladed knife. It may not need all the liquid or may require a little extra. A slightly wet dough is better than one that is too dry.
  3. Knead until smooth and elastic, about five minutes.
  4. Place in an oiled bag and leave to rise in a warm place till double in size.
  5. Knock back the dough on a lightly floured surface.
  6. Knead the olives, capers, rosemary, garlic and pepper into the dough, then fold in the feta without crumbling it too much.
  7. Press the dough out onto a medium baking pan.
  8. Cover and allow to rise for 10 minutes.
  9. Drizzle over a little extra olive oil and bake at 200°C for 20 minutes or until golden brown. 

