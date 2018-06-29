Gourmet burgers & gin on tap: park off at the Jozi Food Truck Fest
The food truck movement is no longer a passing trend and the demand for mobile street food restaurants shows no sign of slowing down.
Flick It Up Events held their first Jozi Food Truck Fest in December 2016 at Casalinga, with a small but enthusiastic turnout. This year, the Jozi Food Truck Fest Vol 2 returns on Saturday, 30 June, at Ramkiki Estate in Honeydew.
Over the last year, curator Aden Carl Allan and his team have been hard at work developing the festival into a franchise that can be expanded into the rest of the country.
We chat with him to find out more.
What made you start a food truck festival?
As an events company, we’re always looking to try something new and innovative. With this in mind, we saw a market where people want to experience what San Francisco, Los Angeles and Copenhagen are offering in a big way – food trucks!
It’s all about walking around, trying delicious meals of various cuisines with family and friends, and being served from quirky and eccentric “meals on wheels”.
What was the think behind choosing Ramkiki Estate as a venue?
We chose the space due to the natural beauty it has to offer: from the gardens to the riverbank and the viewing deck next to the flowing river, it is intimate yet spacious. It’s just so perfect.
Which food trucks will be there?
We’ll be hosting at least twelve different local food trucks from all around Jozi in our specially designed food truck arena.
This includes Culture Kitchen with their bestselling homemade free-range gourmet burgers, Purple Bull with their roast beef served on fresh panini, Amelia’s Kitchen with her sell-out curries, Engine 67 Fire Truck with their delicious tacos, and many more!
Aside from standard meat offerings, there will also be vegetarian options, as well as decadent waffles, milkshakes, ice creams and sorbets from the pop-up dessert trucks.
What else can we expect on the day?
Apart from food, there will also be local music talent in the background, pop-up craft beer and wine bars, gin on tap, cooking workshops and a Kids’ Zone where children will be able to enjoy themselves all day.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za