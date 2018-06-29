Gourmet burgers & gin on tap: park off at the Jozi Food Truck Fest

The food truck movement is no longer a passing trend and the demand for mobile street food restaurants shows no sign of slowing down.

Flick It Up Events held their first Jozi Food Truck Fest in December 2016 at Casalinga, with a small but enthusiastic turnout. This year, the Jozi Food Truck Fest Vol 2 returns on Saturday, 30 June, at Ramkiki Estate in Honeydew.

Over the last year, curator Aden Carl Allan and his team have been hard at work developing the festival into a franchise that can be expanded into the rest of the country.

We chat with him to find out more.

What made you start a food truck festival?

As an events company, we’re always looking to try something new and innovative. With this in mind, we saw a market where people want to experience what San Francisco, Los Angeles and Copenhagen are offering in a big way – food trucks!

It’s all about walking around, trying delicious meals of various cuisines with family and friends, and being served from quirky and eccentric “meals on wheels”.