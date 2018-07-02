Food

Thaw out: 10 easy recipes for epic curries

Nothing takes the edge off a freezing day like coming home to a plate of something spicy and satisfying. Here are 10 of our best recipes for Thai and Indian curries

03 July 2018 - 00:00 By Staff reporter

LAMB CURRIES

RECIPE: Lamb biryani with apricots & cashews

Lamb and apricots are a winning combination, so you know this fragrant Indian rice dish is bound to be scrumptious
Lifestyle
11 months ago

RECIPE: Lamb & potato curry (Aloo gosht)

This classic Indian curry is sure to become one of your family's favourite winter warmers
Lifestyle
5 years ago

VEGETABLE CURRIES

RECIPE: Vegan pumpkin & green bean curry

This hearty coconut curry can be whipped up in just 30 minutes
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Chickpea curry with cooling cucumber & yoghurt raita

Colourful and filling, this quick vegetarian curry is guilt-free comfort food
Lifestyle
3 years ago

CHICKEN CURRIES

RECIPE: Oven-roasted chicken & chickpea curry

Looking for a make-ahead meal that'll take the stress out of hosting a dinner party? This budget-friendly chicken curry fits the bill
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Fusion coconut chicken curry

A handful of Asian ingredients, coconut milk and fresh basil will turn an everyday chicken curry into a feast
Lifestyle
2 years ago

BEEF CURRIES

RECIPE: Quick Thai red beef curry

Simple and satisfying, this coconut milk-based curry can be cooked up in a hurry
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

RECIPE: Thai beef massaman curry

Roasted peanuts add crunch to this classic Thai curry of beef, coconut milk and new potatoes
Lifestyle
2 years ago

FISH CURRIES

RECIPE: Seychelles fish curry with coconut rice

This fragrant curry tastes as if you’ve spent hours in the kitchen, but in reality it's a quick and simple dish to pull together
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE: Hot tuna curry

Seychelles is a seafood paradise; this spicy curry will give you a taste of the tropics
Lifestyle
1 month ago

