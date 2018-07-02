Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
Fashion & Beauty
The Edit
Home & Gardening
Travel
Books
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
Thaw out: 10 easy recipes for epic curries
Nothing takes the edge off a freezing day like coming home to a plate of something spicy and satisfying. Here are 10 of our best recipes for Thai and Indian curries
03 July 2018 - 00:00
By Staff reporter
LAMB CURRIES
RECIPE: Lamb biryani with apricots & cashews
Lamb and apricots are a winning combination, so you know this fragrant Indian rice dish is bound to be scrumptious
Lifestyle
11 months ago
RECIPE: Lamb & potato curry (Aloo gosht)
This classic Indian curry is sure to become one of your family's favourite winter warmers
Lifestyle
5 years ago
VEGETABLE CURRIES
RECIPE: Vegan pumpkin & green bean curry
This hearty coconut curry can be whipped up in just 30 minutes
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Chickpea curry with cooling cucumber & yoghurt raita
Colourful and filling, this quick vegetarian curry is guilt-free comfort food
Lifestyle
3 years ago
CHICKEN CURRIES
RECIPE: Oven-roasted chicken & chickpea curry
Looking for a make-ahead meal that'll take the stress out of hosting a dinner party? This budget-friendly chicken curry fits the bill
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Fusion coconut chicken curry
A handful of Asian ingredients, coconut milk and fresh basil will turn an everyday chicken curry into a feast
Lifestyle
2 years ago
BEEF CURRIES
RECIPE: Quick Thai red beef curry
Simple and satisfying, this coconut milk-based curry can be cooked up in a hurry
Lifestyle
13 hours ago
RECIPE: Thai beef massaman curry
Roasted peanuts add crunch to this classic Thai curry of beef, coconut milk and new potatoes
Lifestyle
2 years ago
FISH CURRIES
RECIPE: Seychelles fish curry with coconut rice
This fragrant curry tastes as if you’ve spent hours in the kitchen, but in reality it's a quick and simple dish to pull together
Lifestyle
1 month ago
RECIPE: Hot tuna curry
Seychelles is a seafood paradise; this spicy curry will give you a taste of the tropics
Lifestyle
1 month ago
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Our 5 most popular recipes for cold-weather comfort food
Easy recipes for heart-warming dishes to cook up when the temperatures drop. Think crispy fried chicken, rib-sticking oxtail stew and more
Lifestyle
1 month ago
Winter warmers: 10 simple recipes for mouthwatering stews
From rich oxtail to beef-and-beer stew with chive dumplings, these slow-cooked dishes are comfort food at its best
Lifestyle
1 month ago
Bowls of joy: 6 simple recipes for warming soups
You'll find great comfort in the fact that a steaming bowl of soup awaits you at the end of a long, cold day
Lifestyle
1 month ago
Most read
8 sensational side dishes to serve at your next braai
Food
I struggled to fall in love with my son, admits rugby ref Jonathan Kaplan
Lifestyle
Flying soon? You need to know about this new rule regarding hand luggage
Travel
Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit
Lifestyle
Twitter rubs it in: best memes about Germany's World Cup exit
Lifestyle
Latest Videos
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
Gang tries to hijack ambulance carrying patient to hospital
X