Go on, indulge! 7 recipes for warm winter puddings
From old-fashioned favourites to a microwave mug cake that can be whipped up in minutes, these are the decadent dessert recipes you have to try this winter
04 July 2018 - 00:00
By Staff reporter
RECIPE: Strawberry & apple crumble
Apples and seasonal berries baked together under a crisp topping of oats and nuts
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Chocolate lava puddings
Chocolatey melt-in-the-mouth spongy puds with oozy, decadent molten chocolate centres
Lifestyle
4 months ago
RECIPE: Easy apple crumble
The most difficult thing about making this apple crumble is deciding whether to serve it with ice cream, cream or custard
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Quick chocolate & pecan mug cakes
These warm puds can be whipped up in the microwave in a matter of minutes
Lifestyle
14 hours ago
RECIPE: Steamed citrus pudding
This classic pud is a real crowd-pleaser
Lifestyle
14 hours ago
RECIPE: Reuben Riffel's baked apple pudding with vanilla custard
'This one of the best things I've ever tasted,' says the celebrity chef of one of his favourite childhood puddings
Lifestyle
15 hours ago
RECIPE: Sticky toffee pudding
This classic pudding is rich, decadent and warming - what more could you want from a winter dessert?
Lifestyle
14 hours ago
Apple and strawberry crumble pudding with homemade custard
Sweet, spicy apples and strawberries marry well in a nutty crumble - and even nicer with a rich homemade custardServes: 6Difficulty: Easy, 1 ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
