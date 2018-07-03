Food

Go on, indulge! 7 recipes for warm winter puddings

From old-fashioned favourites to a microwave mug cake that can be whipped up in minutes, these are the decadent dessert recipes you have to try this winter

04 July 2018

RECIPE: Strawberry & apple crumble

Apples and seasonal berries baked together under a crisp topping of oats and nuts
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Chocolate lava puddings

Chocolatey melt-in-the-mouth spongy puds with oozy, decadent molten chocolate centres
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE: Easy apple crumble

The most difficult thing about making this apple crumble is deciding whether to serve it with ice cream, cream or custard
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Quick chocolate & pecan mug cakes

These warm puds can be whipped up in the microwave in a matter of minutes
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

RECIPE: Steamed citrus pudding

This classic pud is a real crowd-pleaser
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

RECIPE: Reuben Riffel's baked apple pudding with vanilla custard

'This one of the best things I've ever tasted,' says the celebrity chef of one of his favourite childhood puddings
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

RECIPE: Sticky toffee pudding

This classic pudding is rich, decadent and warming - what more could you want from a winter dessert?
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Apple and strawberry crumble pudding with homemade custard

Sweet, spicy apples and strawberries marry well in a nutty crumble - and even nicer with a rich homemade custardServes: 6Difficulty: Easy, 1 ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

