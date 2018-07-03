RECIPE: Quick chocolate & pecan mug cakes
These warm puds can be whipped up in the microwave in a matter of minutes
03 July 2018 - 10:38
Makes: 4
Ingredients:
125ml (½ cup) flour
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
125ml (½ cup) sugar
45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder
2 large eggs
90ml (⅓ cup) milk
90ml (⅓ cup) oil
50g pecan nuts, chopped
4 squares milk or dark chocolate
4 squares white chocolate
Method:
- In a mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa.
- Whisk in the eggs, then the milk and oil.
- Add the nuts and mix well to combine.
- Divide the batter between 4 paper or china cups or mugs. Using the back of a spoon, press a square of each chocolate into the middle of each cup.
- Cook 2 at a time in the microwave on full power for 2-3 minutes. Rather undercook than overcook.
- Remove from the oven and leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.