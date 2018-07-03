Food

RECIPE: Quick chocolate & pecan mug cakes

These warm puds can be whipped up in the microwave in a matter of minutes

03 July 2018 - 10:38 By Hilary Biller
Chocolate and pecan mug cake.
Image: 123RF/annaileysh

Makes: 4

Ingredients:

125ml (½ cup) flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder

125ml (½ cup) sugar

45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder

2 large eggs

90ml (⅓ cup) milk

90ml (⅓ cup) oil

50g pecan nuts, chopped

4 squares milk or dark chocolate

4 squares white chocolate

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa.
  2. Whisk in the eggs, then the milk and oil.
  3. Add the nuts and mix well to combine.
  4. Divide the batter between 4 paper or china cups or mugs. Using the back of a spoon, press a square of each chocolate into the middle of each cup.
  5. Cook 2 at a time in the microwave on full power for 2-3 minutes. Rather undercook than overcook.
  6. Remove from the oven and leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving. 

