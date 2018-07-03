RECIPE: Steamed citrus pudding

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 extra-large eggs, separated

190ml–375ml caster sugar, according to taste; we used 250ml (1 cup) successfully

375ml (1 cups) full-cream milk

100ml ( cup) flour, sifted

310ml (1 cups) orange juice

Peel of one orange, finely grated (no pith)

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

45ml (3 tbsp) butter, very soft or melted

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add half the milk and whisk again until sugar is dissolved. Whisk the flour and remaining milk into the mixture. Add the orange juice and peel, the lemon juice and the butter. Stir well. Whisk the egg whites until stiff, and fold into flour-milk mix using the figure of 8 method. Spoon the batter into a buttered oven dish (about the size of a brownie pan), place the dish in a pan of boiling water and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. A crust will form on top, and a sauce underneath. Serve hot, with cream.

• This recipe is from ‘Kook & Geniet’ by SJA de Villiers, which was first published in 1951.