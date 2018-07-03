RECIPE: Steamed citrus pudding
This classic pud is a real crowd-pleaser
03 July 2018 - 10:19
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
3 extra-large eggs, separated
190ml–375ml caster sugar, according to taste; we used 250ml (1 cup) successfully
375ml (1 cups) full-cream milk
100ml ( cup) flour, sifted
310ml (1 cups) orange juice
Peel of one orange, finely grated (no pith)
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice
45ml (3 tbsp) butter, very soft or melted
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- Add half the milk and whisk again until sugar is dissolved.
- Whisk the flour and remaining milk into the mixture.
- Add the orange juice and peel, the lemon juice and the butter. Stir well.
- Whisk the egg whites until stiff, and fold into flour-milk mix using the figure of 8 method.
- Spoon the batter into a buttered oven dish (about the size of a brownie pan), place the dish in a pan of boiling water and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. A crust will form on top, and a sauce underneath.
- Serve hot, with cream.
• This recipe is from ‘Kook & Geniet’ by SJA de Villiers, which was first published in 1951.