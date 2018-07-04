Gold Room will bring Michelin-star French cuisine to the City of Gold

Exciting news for discerning Joburg foodies: The Gold Room, a new fine-dining restaurant headed by renowned French Michelin-starred chef Daniel Galmiche, is due to open at the exclusive QSL Member’s Club in Milpark in September.

The QSL Club is the joint vision of entrepreneurs Rahim Rawjee and Ronald Ndoro (of Library Private Members’ Club in London’s Covent Garden), who have created a space for members to do business and relax in urban luxury. To this end, the club contains work spaces, a boardroom, lounges, bars, dining spaces, 32 bedrooms, a spa, gym and pool – and gorgeous views of the Jozi skyline.

Along with the Gold Room, QSL will also contain two other restaurants: a French-style brasserie servicing the club’s bars and lounges, and an African fusion eatery to open later this year.

The Gold Room will showcase Galmiche's signature style of modern French, Mediterranean-style cooking using local produce sourced from farms around South Africa. His love affair with sustainable, organic food began in his childhood in rural France, where he’d go for Sunday lunch at his great aunt’s farm every week.