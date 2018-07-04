It's worth venturing out on a cold winter's night to eat at The Shop

Taking over such a Cape Town icon as the Buzbey Grill in Sea Point can’t have been easy, but chefs Gabi and Kyle Knight have emerged from the transition period smiling and have evolved a fresh new identity as The Shop.

Continuing the tradition of a friendly owner-che­ffed local eatery, The Shop embraces a contemporary ethos of responsibly-sourced ingredients, a frequently changing menu and everyday food cooked with love. It’s already attracting a new following as well as winning over many of the old regulars.

“It’s simple, honest, fuss-free food,” says Kyle. “It’s just Gabi and me in the kitchen, we play around with flavours and change the menu as we go.”