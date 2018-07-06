Not just for umbrella drinks: SA craft rums rival single malt whiskies

“Rum has suffered from a bit of an image problem,” explains James Copeland of Kommetjie-based Copeland Rum. “It’s seen as a fun spirit, so people haven’t taken it seriously. But there are some very serious rums out there, which are on the same level as single malts.”

Copeland, like most distillers without easy access to raw sugarcane, makes its rum from blackstrap molasses, a dark and viscous by-product of the sugar production process.