Sunday Times Food Award 2018
Which ready-made chicken korma is the best buy?
Our taste testers have spoken: here's which supermarket to head to when you're after a heat-and-eat curry on a cold winter's night
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Our taste testers have spoken: here's which supermarket to head to when you're after a heat-and-eat curry on a cold winter's night
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.