Make sure you heat up frozen veg thoroughly to avoid listeriosis: NICD

The listeriosis strain which caused Woolworths South Africa on Tuesday to recall one of its frozen rice products is not linked to the deadly ST6 outbreak that has left more than 180 dead across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the outbreak of listeriosis linked to frozen corn - and possibly to other frozen vegetables - has been ongoing in five European Union member states since 2015.

Woolworths South Africa on Tuesday announced a recall of their frozen savoury rice product as a precautionary measure. The product contains frozen corn and is reportedly sourced from Belgium.