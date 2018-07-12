Bordeaux can also be a white wine *mind blown*

The French region of Bordeaux is famous for its iconic red blends, typically combining Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Malbec. But did you know there’s an elegant blend of white wines to match?

White Bordeaux is usually a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, the former contributing bright fruit and acidity, the latter bringing richness and texture.

“Sauvignon Blanc is fantastic on its own, but the addition of the Semillon adds another layer of complexity,” says Conrad Vlok, winemaker at Strandveld Wines near Cape Agulhas. Their Strandveld Adamastor is a superb example of the style, with tank-fermented Sauvignon Blanc melding beautifully with barrel-aged Semillon.

“Our area is perfectly suited to this style of blend,” adds Conrad. “The naturally harsh conditions control vine vigour, and the cool temperatures and maritime climate ensure long hang time, slow ripening and great flavour development while still maintaining good natural acidity.”