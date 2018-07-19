WIN tickets to the Joburg Chocolate & Coffee Expo

Chocoholics and caffeine addicts get ready to sip and nibble your way around Monte Casino as the Coffee & Chocolate Expo returns to Joburg from July 19 to 22.

Discover which alcoholic tipple best complements your fave chocolate at the Pairing Theatre, pick up expert cooking tips during one of the Beyers Chocolate Workshops, and learn tricks from world-class baristas. There'll also be all sorts of delicious food and drinks for sale, which you can enjoy while listening to live music.

To make your experience even sweeter, make your way to the Ulwasi stand where you'll get a fabulous free goodie bag when you take advantage of one of the Sunday Times' exclusive subscription offers.

WIN TICKETS!

We're giving away 10 tickets to Joburg Coffee & Chocolate Expo worth R120 each!

To enter, simply e-mail your full name, cellphone number and age to readercompetition@tisoblackstar.co.za. Don't forget to include 'Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2018' in the subject line.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS