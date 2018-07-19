Giveaway
WIN tickets to the Joburg Chocolate & Coffee Expo
Chocoholics and caffeine addicts get ready to sip and nibble your way around Monte Casino as the Coffee & Chocolate Expo returns to Joburg from July 19 to 22.
Discover which alcoholic tipple best complements your fave chocolate at the Pairing Theatre, pick up expert cooking tips during one of the Beyers Chocolate Workshops, and learn tricks from world-class baristas. There'll also be all sorts of delicious food and drinks for sale, which you can enjoy while listening to live music.
To make your experience even sweeter, make your way to the Ulwasi stand where you'll get a fabulous free goodie bag when you take advantage of one of the Sunday Times' exclusive subscription offers.
WIN TICKETS!
We're giving away 10 tickets to Joburg Coffee & Chocolate Expo worth R120 each!
To enter, simply e-mail your full name, cellphone number and age to readercompetition@tisoblackstar.co.za. Don't forget to include 'Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2018' in the subject line.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The competition ends at 23:00 on Thursday July 19 2018.
- Winners will be selected randomly and contacted by e-mail and/or telephonically.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
- Tickets are only valid for Friday July 20 2018.
- Winners have to be Johannesburg based. Transportation to the event venue is NOT included.
- By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.
- The competition is not open to Tiso Blackstar Group employees or their families, or to event co-sponsors or advertising agents.