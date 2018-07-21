RECIPE: Basque-style calamari & sautéed potatoes

Piment d'Espelette, a paprika-like seasoning popularly used in French Basque Country, adds a sweet, smokey heat to this simple seafood dish

Piment d'Espelette, a paprika-like seasoning popularly used in French Basque Country, adds a sweet, smokey heat to this simple seafood dish