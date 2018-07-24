Italian grannies dish out their kitchen secrets for Jamie Oliver's cookbook

Jamie Oliver shared images of his latest cookbook, Jamie Cooks Italy, on social media on Monday, a 400-page ode to the guardians of authentic Italian recipes: Italy's nonnas.

For his latest cookbook, the celebrity chef hit the road in Italy with his long-time chef friend and mentor Gennaro Contaldo, visiting Italian grandmothers who were willing to share the secrets of their family recipes.

"So the idea of this book was to go around Italy to reference the last generation of nonnas and get their wisdom and their inspiration," Oliver said in a short Twitter video.

"All the nonnas were concerned that the next generation of Italians were not cooking the same as their generation so they were really passionate about us, me and Gennaro, sharing these recipes on TV and getting people excited about food again."