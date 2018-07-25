Ever-changing Blank Bar makes Jozi jol scene less boring

There’s a new kid on the block in Parkhurst’s 4th Avenue – though it’s hard to pin down what they actually are.

If that doesn’t make sense, that’s because Blank Bar is literally a bar that’s a blank canvas – every month or so, they work with different brands to reinvent their space in terms of cocktails, food, theme and decor.

Co-owner Taryn Laing tells us more.

How was Blank Bar born?

The four of us – myself, my husband Rob and our partners Andrew and Vicky Harris – own Milk Bar, Nice and The Botanist through our holding company Enjoyment, which is all about finding things that make us happy.

The Blank Bar concept was thought up at 2am: we were bored of going to the same places and doing the same things. We thought we’d try something new and see what we could do with it.

How does the concept work?

We work with brands – mostly alcohol but it can be others – who take on our space and make it their own, creating their full brand identity through the look and feel and the drinks we serve. For example, a vodka brand might work with us to come up with the aesthetics and creative of the space, and we’ll then activate the bar and make it a fun experience centring on vodka cocktails. Typically, we work with four to five brands at a time. Then, every 25 days, we change things up and start something completely new!

What pop ups have you had so far?

We started with a prosecco bar in February before our gin garden, where we involved three Jozi gin brands to create some amazing cocktails. Then we also had an Eastern whiskeys pop up, featuring our twist on Japanese, Taiwanese and Indian whiskeys.