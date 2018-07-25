Superstar pastry chef's 'food porn' has Instagram drooling

When Cedric Grolet takes out his pastry knife, millions of mouths water.

The young Frenchman, named the top patissier on the planet last month by The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, is an Instagram superstar.

Videos of him slicing through the exquisite fake fruit he creates to reveal their tastebud-teasing interiors get millions of views on social media.

Millions more drool over images of his glossy hyper-realistic pears, apricots, lemons, peaches and even tomatoes, with Vogue - a magazine not known for its championing of high-calorie desserts - saying they "leave you wanting to lick the screen".

"His fans cry, fall into his arms and demand autographs" and selfies, said the usually sober French daily Le Monde.

His work is pure "food porn", it declared, with only a select few getting the chance to consummate their desire every day at the top Paris hotel where he works.

With high tea at Le Meurice featuring his cakes sometimes booked weeks in advance, Grolet opened a tiny boutique there in March.

Its shelves empty within hours every day.

His Rubik's cube cake - which pivots just like the real thing - has become a cult on the fashionable Parisian dinner circuit, although at €170 (R2,632) for a cake for six, only those with the deep pockets can afford it.

EATING WITH OUR EYES

The son of a hairdresser and truck driver from a small town near Saint-Etienne in central France, his moment of revelation came when he was only 13.

"A farmer gave me a basket of strawberries for helping him pick his crop and I made a strawberry tart with them for my grandfather," who ran a small hotel nearby, he said.

It went down so well that Grolet left school early to apprentice himself to the village baker.

"I would make bread all night so that I would be allowed to make the desserts at 11 in the morning. My reward was to be able to slice the apples and cover the tarts in strawberries."