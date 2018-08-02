The Carnelian's winning over the Jozi crowd with posh tapas & cocktails

Few things go together as well as cocktails and tapas. Now you can indulge in both at the swanky Carnelian at the Rock, located above The Rock at the Design Quarter in Johannesburg.

The large interior features plush couches, small tables and a sweeping marble bar that together encourage sharing and socialising – something that’s at the heart of the tapas concept.

Owned by Chris Tatsakis, Carnelian’s head chef is Bianca Fogwell who, though not yet 30, is no stranger to five-star food and matching service with experience at restaurants like Le Quartier Francais and Roots Restaurant.

We chatted with the team to find out more:

What's the 'big idea' behind Carnelian at the Rock?

We wanted to create something entirely new in the growing, trendy tapas space. This is a popular eating style internationally – especially in southern Europe – and we wanted to create something very special in that niche in South Africa.

What's your food philosophy?

Tapas (from the Spanish verb tapar meaning “to cover”) originated in Spain and Portugal in the 19th century, and it began with a practical purpose: small disks of bread were placed on top of wine and sherry glasses in between sips to keep the fruit flies away.