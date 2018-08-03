Deliciously different high teas to try in Cape Town

THE YARD

The Indian influence of this Silo District eatery has infused itself into their high teas: the eats have overtones of exotic spices, while the aromatic teas are imported from India.

What's to eat?

We took the edge off our hunger with substantial, mildly-spiced chicken kathi wraps and mini aloo tikki burgers inspired by Indian street food, before diving into the creative interpretations of traditional sweet treats.

We particularly enjoyed the gulab jamun cheesecake, the saffron-spiced carrot cake and the miso-glazed eclair filled with orange mousse. And the chocolate samosa studded with nuts is one to fight over.

And to drink?

The imported tea blends include traditional Oolong and English breakfast, as well as a flowery bouquet tea redolent of roses and a refreshing Moroccan mint tea.

How much?

R295 for a tiered cake stand of eats, which can be shared between two. Booking essential.

TRUTH COFFEE

This vibey steampunk cafe on Buitenkant frames an open coffee tasting with a succession of exquisite sweet and savoury treats, which are brought in three waves throughout the afternoon to your comfortable leather booth.

What's to eat?

The menu is masterminded by Kamal Hamzaoui, a Parisian pastry chef who’s worked in Michelin-star restaurants.