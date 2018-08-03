Deliciously different high teas to try in Cape Town
Thought high tea was an old-fashioned, stuffy affair? The creative pastry chefs at Truth Coffee and The Yard have reinvented the concept
THE YARD
The Indian influence of this Silo District eatery has infused itself into their high teas: the eats have overtones of exotic spices, while the aromatic teas are imported from India.
What's to eat?
We took the edge off our hunger with substantial, mildly-spiced chicken kathi wraps and mini aloo tikki burgers inspired by Indian street food, before diving into the creative interpretations of traditional sweet treats.
We particularly enjoyed the gulab jamun cheesecake, the saffron-spiced carrot cake and the miso-glazed eclair filled with orange mousse. And the chocolate samosa studded with nuts is one to fight over.
And to drink?
The imported tea blends include traditional Oolong and English breakfast, as well as a flowery bouquet tea redolent of roses and a refreshing Moroccan mint tea.
How much?
R295 for a tiered cake stand of eats, which can be shared between two. Booking essential.
TRUTH COFFEE
This vibey steampunk cafe on Buitenkant frames an open coffee tasting with a succession of exquisite sweet and savoury treats, which are brought in three waves throughout the afternoon to your comfortable leather booth.
What's to eat?
The menu is masterminded by Kamal Hamzaoui, a Parisian pastry chef who’s worked in Michelin-star restaurants.
Our first bites were delicate citrus petits fours, which paired perfectly with the optional champagne. Savoury delights – such as smoked salmon or kudu carpaccio with blue cheese Chantilly – were alternated with the sweet, so that our palates weren't overwhelmed.
We fell in love with a dark chocolate mousse and a gorgeous chocolate, passion fruit and pear torte, but expect the selection to change often as chef Hamzaoui allows his imagination free rein.
And to drink?
You can taste any or all of Truth’s perfectly roasted single-origin and special blends in any format. Premium loose-leaf Nigiro teas keep tea-lovers happy too. You also have the option of adding Pol Roger champagne to the experience.
How much? Prices start from R360 per person. Advance booking essential (minimum four days ahead).
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za