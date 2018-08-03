WATCH | Insanely good or just plain insane: peanuts in Coke
Popping peanuts into bottles of Coke is another crazy thing Americans do
Sweet and savoury is one of those weird flavour combinations that you either love or hate. Think bacon and maple syrup, Smarties and popcorn, cheese and jam and, if you live in the US, peanuts and Coke.
According to @NowThisNews‚ American workers have long been popping a handful of peanuts into their sugary drinks simply because there was no way to wash their hands before having a snack. What started off as a hygiene life hack is now a long-standing Southern tradition.
WATCH | Apparently there's an art to popping peanuts in your cool drink
Putting peanuts in a Coke is a Southern tradition pic.twitter.com/njGgjVqUy7— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 1, 2018
WATCH | What does the combo taste like?
