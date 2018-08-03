Food

WATCH | Insanely good or just plain insane: peanuts in Coke

Popping peanuts into bottles of Coke is another crazy thing Americans do

03 August 2018 - 10:56 By Reuben Goldberg
Would you drop a handful of peanuts into your glass of cola?
Image: 123RF/alexlmx

Sweet and savoury is one of those weird flavour combinations that you either love or hate. Think bacon and maple syrup, Smarties and popcorn, cheese and jam and, if you live in the US, peanuts and Coke.

According to @NowThisNews‚ American workers have long been popping a handful of peanuts into their sugary drinks simply because there was no way to wash their hands before having a snack. What started off as a hygiene life hack is now a long-standing Southern tradition.

WATCH | Apparently there's an art to popping peanuts in your cool drink 

WATCH | What does the combo taste like?

Would you try it? If you do‚ post a video to Twitter, tag us @TimesLIVE and tell us what you think of this Southern flavour sensation.

