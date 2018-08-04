Restaurateur Bebe Rose Honorine has Capetonians craving West African food
From cutting hair to chopping onions, Bebe Rose Honorine has found her real passion: food and cooking. Her famous jollof rice is just one of many delectable dishes drawing a crowd to her Cameroonian eatery in Cape Town
05 August 2018 - 00:00
From cutting hair to chopping onions, Bebe Rose Honorine has found her real passion: food and cooking. Her famous jollof rice is just one of many delectable dishes drawing a crowd to her Cameroonian eatery in Cape Town
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.