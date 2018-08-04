Restaurateur Bebe Rose Honorine has Capetonians craving West African food

From cutting hair to chopping onions, Bebe Rose Honorine has found her real passion: food and cooking. Her famous jollof rice is just one of many delectable dishes drawing a crowd to her Cameroonian eatery in Cape Town

From cutting hair to chopping onions, Bebe Rose Honorine has found her real passion: food and cooking. Her famous jollof rice is just one of many delectable dishes drawing a crowd to her Cameroonian eatery in Cape Town