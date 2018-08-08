'It's no longer a man's world': fierce female chefs are owning SA kitchens

Highly experienced and award-winning, Candice Philip, head chef at Grei restaurant at the five-star Saxon Hotel, is known for her calm demeanour and laser focus. But being the best requires a certain kind of mindset. “Women are often not seen as being strong enough to manage a kitchen, so it’s important to show that you are tough enough to withstand the industry,” says Candice.

In a largely male-dominated environment, it’s vital that female chefs don’t give up. “That’s self-defeating… you can’t control what happens but you can control how you let it affect you,” she says.