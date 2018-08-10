Blue wine, collagen gin: whacky novelties in the world of wine & spirits

If you identify wine with tradition, formality and an immutable restriction to a trilogy of colours - white, red and rosé - you'll be surprised by some recent launches that have offended purists and made waves in the worlds of wine and spirits. In the wake of vodka made from San Francisco fog, here is a list of intriguing novelties to quench your thirst for the unusual.

BLUE WINE

Red, white, rosé, orange and now blue! The colour palette for wine lovers has been extended by a businessman in the Mediterranean port of Sète, France. René Le Bail is selling a rather unusual Spanish chardonnay which is the same colour as… window cleaner. Nonetheless, the wine, which is made in Almería, Andalucia, is all natural.

In a second maceration, the white grape juice is mixed with red grape skins, which contain anthocyanins, the pigment responsible for the wine's blue colour. Christened "Vindigo", the new wine which is to be drunk chilled, like rosé, is priced at €12 (about R186) a bottle. As for the taste: it's a fruity wine with notes of cherry, passion fruit and blackberry. Vindigo is currently sold in the town of Sète and may soon be available in Toulouse as well.