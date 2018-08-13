Hooray! Celeb chef Reuben Riffel has opened a new restaurant in Joburg

And if, like us, you are impressed by a fusion of high and low cuisine in a single dish, the Parmesan-truffle fries are sublime.

Although all the couple’s restaurants have the same menus, and even similar interior colour schemes, differences can be found in the décor.

“Franschhoek is my hometown,” explains Reuben, “so, for example, there is a large portrait of my grandfather in the restaurant, whereas in Sandton we have added the Joburg skyline to the interior.”

Being a restaurateur is never easy but, according to Maryke, the couple’s hard work, along with balancing clientele wants with fare that is worth the price, have been the secret ingredients to their success.

You would think that with Reuben’s @ The Capital having just opened, the celebrity chef would need some downtime before embarking on his next project, but not Riffel. He is planning on opening a new restaurant in the next two months, although that will also be in the Western Cape, close to Franschhoek.

Unfortunate as it is for the rest of South Africa, we in Johannesburg are happy to have the latest Reuben’s right on our doorstep.