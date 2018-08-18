RECIPE: Chocolate almond toffeecomb
Nuts and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and this treat marries them together deliciously
PREP + COOKING TIME 30 MINUTES (+ STANDING) Ingredients: 200g (1 cup) caster sugar 60ml (¼ cup) golden syrup 15ml (1 tbsp) water 15ml (1 tbsp) bicarbonate of soda 180g dark chocolate 80ml (⅓ cup) coarsely chopped, roasted almond kernels 80ml (⅓ cup) roasted slivered almonds 80ml (⅓ cup) roasted flaked almonds Method: Grease a 25cm x 35cm Swiss roll pan.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.