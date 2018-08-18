RECIPE: Chocolate almond toffeecomb

Nuts and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and this treat marries them together deliciously

PREP + COOKING TIME 30 MINUTES (+ STANDING) Ingredients: 200g (1 cup) caster sugar 60ml (¼ cup) golden syrup 15ml (1 tbsp) water 15ml (1 tbsp) bicarbonate of soda 180g dark chocolate 80ml (⅓ cup) coarsely chopped, roasted almond kernels 80ml (⅓ cup) roasted slivered almonds 80ml (⅓ cup) roasted flaked almonds Method: Grease a 25cm x 35cm Swiss roll pan.