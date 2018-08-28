Hartbeespoort to show off its gourmet side at fun Spring festival

Anyone who still thinks of Hartbeespoort cuisine as an oxymoron - or the Harley Davidson Club at the Wimpy on a Sunday morning - should think again. Less than an hour’s commute from both Johannesburg and Pretoria, this tiny North West town has reinvented itself as a gastronomic hot spot for cool people.

Embraced by the Witwatersberg and Magaliesberg and surrounded by agricultural abundance, artisanal food producers are everywhere. Coffee roasters, cheese makers, olive farmers, sourdough risers, craft brewers, gin distillers and two American Express Platinum Fine Dining Award-winning restaurants. You name it, Harties has it.

This superb seasonal produce will take centre stage at the Hartiwood Food and Film Show night market, which is taking place on Spring Day, September 1, at Hartiwood Films.

The owner of Hartiwood Films, director Paul Kruger, built a fully functional set of ye olde cinematic streets (complete with a milkshake serving diner and a bioscope with velvet chairs and a restored 16mm vintage projector) for his hugely successful 2012 Afrikaans-language movie, Pretville.

The set has subsequently been converted into a theme park where visitors can play and stay inside their favourite film. It is literally as pretty as a picture – which is why Pretville is so popular with Instagram-obsessed millennials.