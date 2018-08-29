Muizenberg's Live Bait reinvents itself as a casual seafood eatery

Live Bait in Muizenberg has redesigned themselves as an everyday eatery that will appeal to locals, surfers and families visiting Muizenberg beach, revamping their decor and creating a more informal menu.

It’s now more about fish and chips, or sundowners and sushi, than formal seafood dining and the whole look and feel is a bright and airy seaside joint, so that you feel comfortable climbing the stairs with sandy feet and board shorts.

You can’t get a better location than this spacious upstairs restaurant right on Surfers Corner. With the grandstand view of the beach and surf, you don’t miss out on any of the action. There’s even a counter running the length of the window opposite the bar, so that you can watch surfers catching the breaks while you tuck into your sushi or calamari and chips.

The sparkling new interior has a washed Greek island feel with deep blues, clean white, stripped wood, old frayed ropes and glass fishing floats, and even a wooden fishing boat hanging from the ceiling.

There’s a kids’ play area with a big chalkboard and a special kids’ menu.