Prepare to lick the pages: 7 of the best new cookbooks
Cookbooks jam-packed with great recipes from the likes of Jamie Oliver, Zola Nene and Yotam Ottolenghi
1. SIMPLY ZOLA
by Zola Nene (Struik Lifestyle, R290)
Zola Nene giggled her way to fame on the Express Morning Show on SABC3, gathering a huge following for her unpretentious food.
After a stint as a judge on The Great South African Bake Off she’s settled down to produce her second cookbook. She promises “Salads With Sass" and “One-Pot Wonders.”
2. RECIPES SUZELLE DIY
(Jacana, R280)
Pop on your aprons people! South Africa’s darling of DIY has compiled her favourite recipes from her Ouma’s old classics to delicious twists on perennial dishes. Bobotie balls, anyone? She rounds it out with her inimitable kitchen tricks and tips. Because anyone can!
3. JAMIE COOKS ITALY
By Jamie Oliver (Michael Joseph, R430)
There’s no stopping Jamie Oliver. His last book 5 Ingredients sold more than a million copies, testament to the fact that for all the hype around him, his recipes work.
Now he goes back to his beloved Italy for its classic cuisine. Expect such dishes as Stuffed Focaccia, Salina Chicken and Limoncello Tiramisu.
4. FOODIES OF SOUTH AFRICA - THE MOST VIRAL RECIPES EVER!
by Julie Brown, Hayley Murison and Chantal Botha (Jonathan Ball Publishers, R340)
The recipes featured in the videos on the Foodies of South Africa Facebook page are so indulgent, so irresistible and so much fun that it’s no wonder they get a couple of million views a week.
Now the best recipes have been collated into a handy cookbooks. Think Cheesy Braai Bombs, Croque Meneer and Steri Stumpie Hot Chocolate.
5. OTTOLENGHI SIMPLE
by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ebury Press, R455)
Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi turned the food world - and the way we eat - on its head when he opened the first Ottolenghi deli in London in 2002. His fresh take on Mediterranean fare - which made vegetables the star of the show - soon had foodies reaching for the Za’atar and pomegranate pips, and his popularity hasn’t let up.
His seventh cookbook Simple includes 130 quick and zesty new recipes that perfectly suit the SA palate and climate.
6. LE BRAAI
by Kobus Botha (Struik Lifestyle, R250)
Kobus Botha was raised in the Karoo but now lives in France. He sets up his custom-made mobile braai at markets and fêtes around the country, dishing up a taste of South Africa with a delectable French twist.
He intersperses recipes with entertaining anecdotes about the people he meets and the places he sees in this wonderful cookbook.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Wanted is an luxury lifestyle magazine available to Business Day subscribers.