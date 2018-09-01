Accolades keep rolling in for SA's gastronomic queen Chantel Dartnall
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Recognition for chef Chantel Dartnall and the eatery she heads up in Elandsfontein, Pretoria — Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient — keeps growing both locally and abroad.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.