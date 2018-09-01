No, it's not food colouring! New all-natural pink chocolate created
White, milk, dark ... and ruby? Chocolatiers are using ruby cocoa beans to create Instagram-worthy sweet treats in shades of millennial pink
02 September 2018 - 00:00
White, milk, dark ... and ruby? Chocolatiers are using ruby cocoa beans to create Instagram-worthy sweet treats in shades of millennial pink
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.