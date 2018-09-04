Discover promising young artists at the Ekurhuleni Arts & Wine Festival

For the third year running, Ekurhuleni will become a hub of activity as the Ekurhuleni Arts and Wine Festival takes over.

Formerly called the Wine & Whisky Festival, the two-day celebration will run from Friday to Saturday, 7 to 8 September, and has been expanded this year to include the world of art – a must-visit this month.

After attending an event at Ville de Paris in 2014, Tshepang Lutshaba, CEO, Asakhe Events, was inspired to start a celebration of all things wine and whiskey right here in South Africa. “It was my dream to host the same event when I got back to my own beautiful city.”

While Paris may have been her initial inspiration, it’s clear that the festival today has a distinctly local edge and works hard to build up the community around it.

“The event first started in 2016 and it took place at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni. Two days before the event, we hosted a workshop to present owners of small businesses within hospitality with an opportunity to meet top distillers, wineries, and professional chefs to teach them about food pairing.

"We also trained unemployed youth to act as runners and promoters during the event’s build up,” says Tshepang.