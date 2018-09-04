How to make the ultimate French toast

Apicius, who recorded the recipe, asks for further luxury in that the crusts should be cut off. Bit wasteful, eh? The French names pain perduor “lost bread”, and the German arme ritter, the same as the English “poor knights”, point more to austerity and make-do. But nowadays the trend – doubtless fuelled by Instagram and bloggers – is towards eggy bread with very lofty ambitions, more in keeping with the Romans.

Indulgent additions and toppings are cool, sure, but going berserk in that department doesn’t help if the basics aren’t right. Follow these four suggestions – okay draconian rules – and you might find it’s like eating the dish for the very first time.

1. PICK THE RIGHT BREAD

First of all – obvious but usually ignored - the bread you use is the alpha and omega of things. In fact, making French toast is an object lesson in industrial versus real bread.

There’s no way you can use industrial loaf here. The added gluten and improver, plus the whipped-in air, always reveal themselves when this kind of bread hits moisture. You’ll be making French mush, not French toast.

A properly made bread, with its strong structure and developed (though not added) gluten, doesn’t dissolve into gloop when soaked. And soaking is what’s needed.

2. DON'T DIP AND GO

That’s the second big thing. No “dip and go”, please. Never. The bread (which should be sliced thickly) must be left in the egg mix until soaked right through to the centre. I’m talking 10 minutes or more.

3. MAKE IT CREAMY

Third thing - the egg-milk mix. Only use full-cream milk; around 1 cup to three or four eggs.