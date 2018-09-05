Merriam-Webster adds food words like 'hangry' & 'guac' to dictionary

Scrabble players can up their game by playing a slew of new food words like avo, guac and hangry, now officially recognised by the gatekeepers of the English language at Merriam-Webster.

Of the 840 new entries added to the dictionary this month, editors note that words about food continue to be the largest source of "foreign borrowings" into the English language.

This month, they include words like iftar, the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break their fast during Ramadan, and gochujang, the increasingly popular Korean chilli paste making its way onto mainstream grocery store shelves.

Mise en place, a French term used in restaurant kitchens to denote the laying out of food prep before service, also makes an official appearance.

The traditional trajectory for new entries starts initially by specialists or subcultures, editors note. So while words like hangry and guac may have been common among certain groups, they only gain official recognition when they've entered "the general vocabulary."