'White people's food' is a real thing

There is, of course, the exception and that is usually for Sunday lunch which usually has a special place for rice and seven colours - which is a massive veggie salad that has every kind of vegetable in there. This is a spoil so much so that eating rice during the week still feels as weird AF.

More than being creatures of habit, the origin of our diet has always boiled down to what class your family fell into. In other words, how much money there was for food in the first place.

The standard of living in Mzansi decided long ago that we were meant for the basics. Luckily for us, unlike African-Americans, our diet isn’t made out of fried chicken and collard greens, which are apparently high in what-what, making it "unhealthy."

Our people have always had healthy-ish food. Although it may have also been as a result of not being able to afford Southern Fried Spice and other such luxuries. But the one thing we really don’t compromise on is taste. Our food needs to have taste and, uhm, white people and bland food = same WhatsApp group.

That’s why most of us black folks are struggling with high blood pressure, we don’t measure salt. Measure salt for who? For what? You sprinkle that salt until the ancestors send a signal to stop... and sometimes they don’t.

Despite the fact that we don’t even know half of the food nutritionists may tell us to eat in order to lead healthier lives, we just don’t see ourselves chilling in a restaurant eating the side salad as the main. Or swopping out normal milk for almond milk. Or spending a whole R54 on low-GI bread.