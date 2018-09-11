'It's our heritage': Soweto celebrates the iconic kota

The kota is a tasty, inexpensive and uniquely homegrown street sandwich created out of the bitterness of apartheid and which still has a special place in the hearts of many.

Its name is pidgin for quarter - this case, a quarter of a loaf of bread, which forms the base of the sandwich that can be found along most streets in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The quarter loaf is hollowed out and then filled with layers of all sorts - potato fries, fried egg, baloney, Frankfurter, and spicy pickles.

Under the warm spring sun, hundreds of people thronged a Soweto township square at the weekend to pay homage to the celebrated snack.

"We are here to celebrate township food," said festival organiser Sidwell Tshingilane, standing by dozens of stalls where chefs stood behind piles of fillings as patient customers queued up for the snack.